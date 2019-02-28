Kilmarnock apologise after Motherwell game rearranged at 'short notice'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Fog rolls in to halt Rugby Park game

Kilmarnock have had to delay a warm-weather training camp after the SPFL insisted their abandoned Scottish Premiership match with Motherwell should be played on Saturday.

Wednesday's game was abandoned a minute into the second half, with referee John Beaton saying he had "no choice" after fog enveloped Rugby Park.

Neither had a game this weekend after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup.

But Kilmarnock did not want to play as they were scheduled to fly to Tenerife.

The club are investigating whether they can change their flights or whether they will have to cancel the trip.

"Following discussions between both clubs and the league, this decision has been made by the SPFL and the club apologises to supporters for the short notice," read a Kilmarnock statement.

Despite bringing the teams out again after the interval on Wednesday, Beaton soon halted play before consulting with his assistants and both managers.

He took the two teams off the field and, after a further delay, the decision was taken to abandon the match with no prospect of the fog lifting.

"It was very difficult for the players to see the ball in the air," Beaton said.

"The fans couldn't see the game and my assistants couldn't see the far side of the pitch either. The safety of the players was my main concern, especially with the ball coming out of the sky.

"It was important we gave it a chance to lift but we quickly realised it was just impossible. So we had no choice but to abandon the match."