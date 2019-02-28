Hearts 1-2 Celtic: Police Scotland look into sectarian singing & coin throwing

Media playback is not supported on this device Object thrown at Hearts' Zlamal from Celtic end

Police Scotland are investigating reports of sectarian singing at Tynecastle, as well as coin throwing from Celtic fans, during the league leaders' Scottish Premiership win on Wednesday.

Footage showed an object almost hitting Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during the game, which finished 2-1 to the league leaders.

Police have not confirmed in what area of the ground the singing was reported. But they have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Earlier this month, Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd criticised Celtic fans after being hit by a coin and subjected to sectarian abuse while warming up as substitute during the sides' meeting at Rugby Park.

"It's going to take someone losing an eye or somebody being seriously injured before they do something," Boyd told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Why not address it before it actually happens. There's an opportunity right now to go in and fix the problem. How we do it? I don't know. I do take that into consideration that it isn't easy to fix."

Celtic's victory at Tynecastle, in the first game of Neil Lennon's second stint as manager, was secured thanks to a stoppage-time Odsonne Edouard goal against the 10-man hosts.