Harry Kane: Tottenham striker will face no punishment for 'clash' with Cesar Azpilicueta

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will face no punishment following an incident with Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on Wednesday.

Kane appeared but move his head towards the Spaniard in an incident during Chelsea's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Kane was not punished at the time and, as the incident was seen by officials, no further action will be taken.

Had the England captain, 25, been banned, he could have missed Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal.

More to follow