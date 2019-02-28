Chelsea: No action taken by Uefa over alleged racist chanting in a Europa League game

Chelsea launched a campaign in January to raise awareness and educate about anti-Semitism in football

No action will be taken against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting by their fans in the Europa League game with MOL Vidi last December.

A journalist at the game had told the BBC some Blues fans chanted offensive songs about Tottenham supporters early in the 2-2 draw in Hungary.

But Uefa's disciplinary body has "decided to close the proceedings".

No official reason was given for Uefa's decision but BBC Sport understands it was made due to a lack of evidence.

Following the allegations, Chelsea released a statement condemning "any kind of racial or religious hatred".

A Chelsea fan group was also set up in January in a bid to "oppose all forms of discrimination in and around the club", following a number of incidences of alleged racist abuse and chanting at games.

The alleged anti-Semitic chanting in Hungary on 13 December came five days after the alleged racist abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling by some Chelsea supporters during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge. Four fans were suspended by the club.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck greeted Chelsea supporters at the turnstiles before a Premier League game on 16 December and wrote an open letter condemning the actions of "a few mindless individuals".

In October, Buck told the Sun newspaper Chelsea may require fans found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse to visit the site of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz rather than ban them.