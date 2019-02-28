Scotland's Algarve Cup games to be shown live on BBC

Scotland edged out fellow Algarve Cup qualifiers Switzerland to reach the World Cup

Algarve Cup Venue: Estadio Municipal de Lagos, Portugal Dates: 27 Feb-6 Mar Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

All three of Scotland's games at the Algarve Cup will be shown live on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Shelley Kerr's side face Canada on Friday (13:15 GMT) before playing Iceland on Monday (14:00).

They will then play one further game to decide their placing in the tournament next Wednesday.

Scotland are making their first appearance in the competition since 2002, with seven of the 12 competing nations qualified for France 2019.