Valencia through to Copa del Rey final

Rodrigo spent the 2010-11 season on loan at Bolton

Valencia will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final after a 3-2 semi-final win on aggregate over Real Betis.

Kevin Gameiro's late goal earned a 2-2 draw in the first leg and his pass was converted by ex-Bolton loanee Rodrigo for the only goal in the second leg.

Holders Barcelona progressed on Wednesday with a 4-1 aggregate victory over rivals Real Madrid.

Betis miss the chance of playing in a home final at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on 25 May.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca, who have won the competition for the past four seasons and a record 30 times overall, remain on course for a treble.

They are seven points clear at the top of La Liga and face Lyon on 13 March in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie after a 0-0 draw in the first game.

Valencia last won the trophy in 2008 under Ronald Koeman with a side that featured David Silva, Juan Mata and David Villa.