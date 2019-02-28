Valencia through to Copa del Rey final
Valencia will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final after a 3-2 semi-final win on aggregate over Real Betis.
Kevin Gameiro's late goal earned a 2-2 draw in the first leg and his pass was converted by ex-Bolton loanee Rodrigo for the only goal in the second leg.
Holders Barcelona progressed on Wednesday with a 4-1 aggregate victory over rivals Real Madrid.
Betis miss the chance of playing in a home final at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on 25 May.
Ernesto Valverde's Barca, who have won the competition for the past four seasons and a record 30 times overall, remain on course for a treble.
They are seven points clear at the top of La Liga and face Lyon on 13 March in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie after a 0-0 draw in the first game.
Valencia last won the trophy in 2008 under Ronald Koeman with a side that featured David Silva, Juan Mata and David Villa.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1DoménechBooked at 85mins
- 21Piccini
- 5GabrielBooked at 41mins
- 4Roncaglia
- 14Gayá
- 18WassSubstituted forSolerat 75'minutes
- 10Parejo
- 17Coquelin
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forCheryshevat 68'minutes
- 9GameiroSubstituted forDiakhabyat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kondogbia
- 8Soler
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Diakhaby
- 13Murara Neto
- 20Torres
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 23Mandi
- 5Bartra
- 12da Silva JúniorSubstituted forFeddalat 84'minutes
- 17Sánchez RodríguezBooked at 90mins
- 14William Carvalho
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forTelloat 79'minutes
- 2Guerrero MartínSubstituted forMorónat 65'minutes
- 6Canales
- 21Lo Celso
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
Substitutes
- 3García Fernández
- 4Feddal
- 11Tello
- 13López
- 16Morón
- 19Barragán
- 22Lainez
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 45,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13