Checkatrade community club of 2019: EFL name regional award winners

Championship club Derby County won the national award last season

Six English Football League clubs have been named as the regional winners of the Checkatrade community club of the year award for 2019.

Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and Bristol City will be recognised at the House of Commons on Monday.

The overall winner will be named at the EFL's annual awards on Sunday, 7 April in London.

"Football Clubs play such an important part in communities, up and down the country, so it is essential we recognise their fantastic work," said EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey.

"This is the third time we have held the Parliamentary event to recognise the regional winners and I am once again hugely impressed by the dedication and commitment shown by our clubs in tackling some of the most challenging issues in society."

The regional winners were chosen by a five-strong independent panel, including football writer Henry Winter and Clive Efford, MP for Southwark.

What community work have the six regional winners conducted?