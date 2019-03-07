Norwich City v Swansea City (Fri)

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is the top scorer in the Championship this season with 24 goals

Championship leaders Norwich will make a late call on midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of the visit of Swansea.

Cantwell is back in training after a thigh injury, while defender Ivo Pinto is available after a foot problem.

Swans captain Leroy Fer will miss the chance to face his former club at Carrow Road.

The Netherlands midfielder is expected to be absent until after the international break as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Defender Joe Rodon is set to step up his rehabilitation from a broken metatarsal which has sidelined him since mid-January, but full-back Martin Olsson, another ex-Norwich man, remains a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles.

The Norfolk side know victory would take them five points clear of second-placed Leeds United, while Swansea are aiming to cut the seven-point gap to the play-off places.

Match facts