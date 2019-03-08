Scottish Premiership
Hibernian19:45Rangers
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian are unbeaten in their past four league meetings with Rangers (W1 D3) since a 1-2 home defeat in December 2017.
  • Hibs are the only Scottish opponent yet to lose against Steven Gerrard's Rangers, having drawn twice with the Ibrox side this season.
  • Hibernian have won all three of their Scottish Premiership games under new boss Paul Heckingbottom and are looking to win four in succession for the first time since September-October 2018.
  • Rangers are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions (W7 D3), keeping a clean sheet in seven of those, including five of their past six.
  • Rangers have scored 39 goals in the first half of their league games this season, more than any other Premiership side, with 10 of their past 13 such goals coming in the opening 45 minutes.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers28177464204458
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian28118942311141
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell28114133039-937
9Livingston2897122829-134
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
