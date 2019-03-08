Scottish Championship
Falkirk2Ayr0

Falkirk v Ayr United

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 14Robson
  • 21Osman
  • 16McShane
  • 6Paton
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Mitchell
  • 18Brough
  • 27Waddington

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 29MillerSubstituted forMcDaidat 45'minutes
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 20Hilton
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
  • 28Cadden
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Falkirk 2, Ayr United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Declan McDaid replaces Calvin Miller.

Half Time

First Half ends, Falkirk 2, Ayr United 0.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 2, Ayr United 0. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Hand ball by Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by William Edjenguele.

Attempt blocked. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Ayr United 0. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Deimantas Petravicius.

William Edjenguele (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ian McShane.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

