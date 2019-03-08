Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Falkirk v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 5Edjenguele
- 14Robson
- 21Osman
- 16McShane
- 6Paton
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 7Petravicius
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 8Todorov
- 9Jarvis
- 11MacLean
- 12Mitchell
- 18Brough
- 27Waddington
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30Muirhead
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 29MillerSubstituted forMcDaidat 45'minutes
- 18Murdoch
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
- 20Hilton
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
- 28Cadden
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Falkirk 2, Ayr United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Declan McDaid replaces Calvin Miller.
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 2, Ayr United 0.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 2, Ayr United 0. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Hand ball by Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by William Edjenguele.
Attempt blocked. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Ayr United 0. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Deimantas Petravicius.
William Edjenguele (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ian McShane.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.