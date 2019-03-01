Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers forced through his move to Leicester City this week, despite the Premier League club having been willing to wait until the summer for the former Celtic manager. (Herald)

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is under consideration by Fulham for their vacant managerial position, having sacked Claudio Ranieri. (Scottish Daily Express- print edition)

The Scottish FA and the SPFL have been warned that support for strict liability is growing at Holyrood following a rise in sectarianism within Scottish football. (Herald)

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy reckons interim manager Neil Lennon is a major contender to be handed the position on a long-term basis, with the Northern Irishman tasked with leading the side until the summer. (Scottish Sun- print edition)

Celtic say footage of fans signing sick songs about former boss Rodgers is "pathetic and disgusting". (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists striker Jermain Defoe, who has hit five goals since moving to Ibrox, is a dream for midfielders to play with due to his movement. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is confident his side can see off Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their Premiership defeat by Hamilton Accies. (Daily Record- print edition)

Accies striker George Oakley hopes his wonder-goal against the Dons, which drew comparisons with Marco Van Basten's famous strike in the Euro '88 final, proves he is good enough to play at this level. (Daily Record)

Dundee defender Darren O'Dea believes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos gets more rough treatment than he dishes out. (Daily Record- print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fly-half Finn Russell is in line to make his comeback from concussion to play for his club Racing 92 this weekend. (Scottish Daily Mail- print edition)

Scottish runner Guy Learmonth says being named British captain for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow is the perfect pick-me-up after a year from hell. (Daily Record)