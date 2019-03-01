Marouane Fellaini scores winner on Chinese Super League debut
Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini scored the winner for Shandong Luneng in a 1-0 victory on his Chinese Super League debut.
He turned and scored from close range in the 50th minute of the season opener against Beijing Renhe.
The Belgian, 31, completed a move to Shandong last month after five and a half seasons at Old Trafford.
He scored 22 goals in 177 games for United, after joining them from Everton for £27m in 2014.