Warnock asks Cardiff players to 'look in mirror' after heavy defeats

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has had a frank meeting with his players as they face a 10 game battle for Premier League survival.

Following heavy home defeats against Watford and Everton, Warnock has asked his players to "look in the mirror" after dropping back into the relegation zone.

Victor Camarasa is set to return at Wolves as Warnock seeks what he believes would be the "miracle" of top flight survival - especially in the wake of the Emiliano Sala tragedy.

Warnock said: "I had a chat with them all yesterday and put my point of view forward about the remainder of the season.

"After that they had a meeting of their own and I was quite pleased about that. They were no doubt talking about certain things I was commenting on. They're a good group of lads and you can never fault the effort.

"They know they've been sloppy. It's about trying to rectify that and giving a good account of ourselves."

Warnock added: "With players at any level, when you do make mistakes you don't tend to look in the mirror. You tend to look around.

"All I've said to them is 'have a look at your own performances - do you think you've done as well as you could do in the last couple of games?

"All I've asked is for them to look in the mirror. There's a few lads who know they've underperformed and underachieved. They'll be desperate to put it right."

Warnock is confident the club can turn around their form and is determined to stay focussed on the job.

Cardiff refused to allow Warnock to answer questions on the claims of Willie McKay the club had "abandoned" record £15m signing Sala.

The club insist this is being dealt with at board level. McKay arranged the flight that crashed in the English Channel, killing Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, who is still missing.

But Warnock underlined what an achievement it would be if Cardiff managed to retain their Premier League status in the wake of recent events.

"It would be a miracle, I have said that all along. But even more so having had to go through what we have had to go through in the last few months.

"It has just been unreal and that type of season. I did not want to write another book but when I have retired I probably might have to re-sketch one."

As for the weight on his shoulders, Warnock, 70, paid tribute to his family for their support.

"I don't think I could have coped. I think at times like this you realise, about your family. Your family is more important than football. And then I think you just have to be focused on what it is and it's not easy to be focussed when there is so much going off.

"But at the end of the day these tragic things happen and you just have to get on with it. I think the club has been fantastic, the supporters have never waivered and we have to concentrate on that."

Real Betis loan midfielder Victor Camarasa should be available having been hampered by a calf problem. He has played just seven minutes of football in the last five games.

Warnock said: "He was disappointed he could not play, himself personally in the last few games. He is a lovely lad and you will not get anything less than 100 percent.

"He has so much ability and we do miss him, especially at this level, you need these kind of players in your team.

"Hopefully he will be able to contribute in the last 10 games because he is a game changer."