Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-5 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-1 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach to go level with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on points and games played.
Bayern were briefly level last weekend, before Dortmund won their game in hand.
But Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday and Bayern took advantage with early goals from Javi Martinez and Thomas Muller.
Lars Stindl pulled one back but Robert Lewandowski scored twice after the break with Serge Gnabry also on target.
RB Leipzig won 1-0 at bottom club Nurnberg to climb above Monchengladbach into third place.
Eintracht Frankfurt moved into fifth after scoring two late on to claim a 3-2 home win over Hoffenheim.
Elsewhere, Dawid Kownacki scored twice as Fortuna Dusseldorf won 4-0 away to Manchester City's Champions League opponents Schalke, who remain 14th after their fifth game without a win.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 3LangSubstituted forJohnsonat 76'minutes
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17Wendt
- 32NeuhausSubstituted forZakariaat 65'minutes
- 6KramerBooked at 70mins
- 23HofmannBooked at 9minsSubstituted forRaffaelat 72'minutes
- 10T Hazard
- 13Stindl
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 5Strobl
- 7Herrmann
- 8Zakaria
- 11Raffael
- 19Johnson
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 17BoatengBooked at 51mins
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 57mins
- 25MüllerSubstituted forJeongat 86'minutes
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 80'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 19Davies
- 20Jeong
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
- 37Shabani
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 54,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away14
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 5.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 5. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Woo-Yeong Jeong (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Woo-Yeong Jeong replaces Thomas Müller.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces James Rodríguez.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Fabian Johnson replaces Michael Lang.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 4. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Denis Zakaria.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Raffael replaces Jonas Hofmann.
Booking
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt missed. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lars Stindl.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Lang.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Lang.
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Lang.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Attempt blocked. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a through ball.