Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-5 Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller scored his sixth goal of the season for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-1 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach to go level with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on points and games played.

Bayern were briefly level last weekend, before Dortmund won their game in hand.

But Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday and Bayern took advantage with early goals from Javi Martinez and Thomas Muller.

Lars Stindl pulled one back but Robert Lewandowski scored twice after the break with Serge Gnabry also on target.

RB Leipzig won 1-0 at bottom club Nurnberg to climb above Monchengladbach into third place.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved into fifth after scoring two late on to claim a 3-2 home win over Hoffenheim.

Elsewhere, Dawid Kownacki scored twice as Fortuna Dusseldorf won 4-0 away to Manchester City's Champions League opponents Schalke, who remain 14th after their fifth game without a win.