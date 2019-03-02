Lazio 3-0 Roma: Lazio win Rome derby

From the section

Former Manchester City striker Felipe Caicedo put Lazio ahead with his fourth Serie A goal of the season

Goals from Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataldi secured a comfortable victory for Lazio against city rivals Roma.

Former Manchester City striker Caicedo rounded goalkeeper Robin Olsen for the opener after 12 minutes.

Immobile's penalty doubled Lazio's lead in the second half before Cataldi's side-footed finish made it 3-0.

Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov was sent off late for two yellow cards in quick succession.

It was a deserved victory at the Stadio Olimpico for Lazio, their first in five matches in all competitions.

Simone Inzaghi's side stay sixth but the win sees them narrow the gap on fifth-placed Roma to three points.

Roma will now turn their attentions to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they take a 2-1 first-leg lead to Portuguese side Porto on Wednesday.