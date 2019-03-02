Match ends, Caen 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG come from behind to beat Caen
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat Caen and move 20 points clear of second-placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1.
Caen, 18th in the table, went in front on 56 minutes through Casimir Ninga.
France striker Mbappe equalised from the spot three minutes later and then sealed the win in the 87th minute with his 24th league goal of the season.
PSG host Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg.
Line-ups
Caen
- 30Samba
- 21Guilbert
- 33Zahary
- 14Gradit
- 3Armougom
- 4Diomande
- 7KhaouiSubstituted forDeminguetat 64'minutes
- 6OnianguéSubstituted forJosephat 88'minutes
- 10Fajr
- 11NingaBooked at 56mins
- 27CrivelliBooked at 1minsSubstituted forBeauvueat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zelazny
- 12Beauvue
- 13Joseph
- 17Deminguet
- 18Bammou
- 19Tchokounte
- 22Mbengue
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Kehrer
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 13Alves da SilvaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 78'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 27DiabySubstituted forBernatat 71'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Verratti
- 14Bernat
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 23Draxler
- 31Dagba
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Caen 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Attempt blocked. Yoel Armougom (Caen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Casimir Ninga (Caen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).
Jessy Deminguet (Caen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Evens Joseph (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Evens Joseph replaces Prince Oniangué.
Goal!
Goal! Caen 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casimir Ninga (Caen).
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Yoel Armougom (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Dani Alves.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Faycal Fajr (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Frederic Guilbert (Caen).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Claudio Beauvue replaces Enzo Crivelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Moussa Diaby.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Enzo Crivelli (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoel Armougom (Caen).
Booking
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Faycal Fajr (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Jessy Deminguet replaces Saif-Eddine Khaoui.
Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Caen).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ismael Diomande.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.