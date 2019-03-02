French Ligue 1
Caen1PSG2

Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG come from behind to beat Caen

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has scored 50 goals for Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat Caen and move 20 points clear of second-placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1.

Caen, 18th in the table, went in front on 56 minutes through Casimir Ninga.

France striker Mbappe equalised from the spot three minutes later and then sealed the win in the 87th minute with his 24th league goal of the season.

PSG host Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Line-ups

Caen

  • 30Samba
  • 21Guilbert
  • 33Zahary
  • 14Gradit
  • 3Armougom
  • 4Diomande
  • 7KhaouiSubstituted forDeminguetat 64'minutes
  • 6OnianguéSubstituted forJosephat 88'minutes
  • 10Fajr
  • 11NingaBooked at 56mins
  • 27CrivelliBooked at 1minsSubstituted forBeauvueat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zelazny
  • 12Beauvue
  • 13Joseph
  • 17Deminguet
  • 18Bammou
  • 19Tchokounte
  • 22Mbengue

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Kehrer
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 13Alves da SilvaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 78'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 27DiabySubstituted forBernatat 71'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 6Verratti
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 23Draxler
  • 31Dagba
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj

Match Stats

Home TeamCaenAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home7
Away25
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Caen 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Caen 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Attempt blocked. Yoel Armougom (Caen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Casimir Ninga (Caen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).

Jessy Deminguet (Caen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Evens Joseph (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Evens Joseph replaces Prince Oniangué.

Goal!

Goal! Caen 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Casimir Ninga (Caen).

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Yoel Armougom (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Dani Alves.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Faycal Fajr (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Frederic Guilbert (Caen).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Claudio Beauvue replaces Enzo Crivelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Moussa Diaby.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Enzo Crivelli (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yoel Armougom (Caen).

Booking

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Faycal Fajr (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Jessy Deminguet replaces Saif-Eddine Khaoui.

Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Caen).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ismael Diomande.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Saturday 2nd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG26232179156471
2Lille26156543232051
3Lyon26137640301046
4Saint-Étienne2612773631543
5Marseille2612594135641
6Reims27101162725241
7Montpellier2691163428638
8Strasbourg26910741301137
9Rennes2610793534137
10Nice2610791927-837
11Angers279993029136
12Nîmes26106103738-136
13Bordeaux2688102527-232
14Nantes2686123134-330
15Toulouse26610102537-1228
16Amiens2783162140-1927
17Monaco2767142642-1625
18Caen27311132236-1420
19Dijon2555152039-1920
20Guingamp2646161850-3218
