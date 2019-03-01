Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Ji Dong-won scores twice as FC Augsburg beat league leaders Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section European Football
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund suffered their first league defeat since December as Ji Dong-won scored twice for FC Augsburg.
The South Korea winger gave the hosts the lead against his former club midway through the first half.
He doubled their lead on 67 minutes with a delicate chip over the keeper that sailed into the top right corner.
Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer scored a late consolation with less than 10 minutes to go.
The result sees Dortmund stay top of the table but Bayern Munich could draw level on points with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Line-ups
Augsburg
- 40Kobel
- 17Schmid
- 38Danso
- 8Khedira
- 3StafylidisSubstituted forTeiglat 17'minutes
- 10BaierSubstituted forGötzeat 89'minutes
- 28HahnBooked at 84mins
- 19Koo Ja-Cheol
- 11Gregoritsch
- 31Max
- 22JiSubstituted forCórdovaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Götze
- 13Giefer
- 15Stanic
- 16Janker
- 18Callsen-Bracker
- 21Córdova
- 34Teigl
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5HakimiBooked at 90mins
- 16Akanji
- 2Zagadou
- 4Diallo
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneySubstituted forAlcácerat 66'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forGuerreiroat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forPhilippat 76'minutes
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 20Philipp
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Felix Götze replaces Daniel Baier.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund).
Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.
Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.
Booking
André Hahn (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Dong-Won Ji.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund).
Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.
Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Götze with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ja-Cheol Koo.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Schmid (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch tries a through ball, but André Hahn is caught offside.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).
André Hahn (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Dong-Won Ji (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Thomas Delaney.