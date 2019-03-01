Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine through to last four with extra-time win over Larne

Media playback is not supported on this device Bannsiders beat Larne in cup thriller to reach last four

Holders Coleraine reached the Irish Cup semi-finals with a hugely dramatic 5-3 win over Larne after extra-time.

A Ben Tilney own goal and a classy Jamie McGonigle strike in extra-time won it for the cup holders after it finished 3-3 at full-time.

David McDaid hit a hat-trick for unlucky Larne, who took a two-goal lead before an Eoin Bradley double.

McDaid restored the home side's lead on 85 minutes but McGonigle's first goal levelled again in injury-time.

The remaining three Irish Cup quarter-final ties will take place on Saturday, with Crusaders entertaining Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town hosting Larne Tech Old Boys and Dungannon Swifts at home to Ballinamallard United.

McDaid led the line superbly for Larne and was a constant threat

On what was a hugely significant night for Larne, who have received significant financial backing from owner Kenny Bruce, the runaway Championship leaders produced a commanding first-half performance and fully deserved their two-goal lead at the break.

McDaid, who in January 2018 was the first marquee signing of Purplebricks co-founder Bruce's reign, had already flashed a header just wide when he opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

He showed good movement to get on the end of Lynch's deep cross and, when keeper Chris Johns failed to hold his header, McDaid followed up to finish from close range against his former club.

He doubled the lead 10 minutes later after the impressive Tilney played a clever one-two with Lynch and delivered an inviting left-wing cross that McDaid tapped home.

Bannsiders boss Rodney McAree brought Josh Carson on as a substitute at half-time and McGonigle on soon after the break, and both players made an impact.

McGonigle made a major impact after coming off the bench

Bradley brought the visitors level on the hour when he held off his marker well to poke home and he equalised eight minutes from time from the penalty spot after Stephen Lowry was fouled in the box.

McDaid restored Larne's lead three minutes later with a clever touch and stylish finish after a superb turn and pass from Jeff Hughes.

It looked like Tiernan Lynch's Championship side were going to reach the last four for the second year in a row until McGonigle showed great composure to find the bottom corner when the home defence failed to clear.

Coleraine took the lead for the first time in the match in the second minute of extra time when wing-back Tilney, who had looked threatening throughout, put through his own net at the back post.

The tempo of the home side's performance dropped as extra time continued and McGonigle rounded off a memorable cup tie with an excellent finish from an angle to ensure the holders went through.