Nottingham Forest v Hull City
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is unlikely to selected for Saturday's game despite responding well to treatment on his Achilles.
Manager Martin O'Neill said the striker had another injection on the tendon and is continuing his rehabilitation.
Hull City are likely to have defenders Jordy de Wijs and ex-Forest defender Eric Lichaj available, despite being withdrawn in the Birmingham game.
Midfielder Daniel Batty is out with a back injury.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost their past five home league matches against Hull, a run stretching back to March 2011.
- Hull haven't lost consecutive league matches against Nottingham Forest since December 1974.
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost six consecutive home league games against an opponent in their history - they've also five in a row against West Brom between 1925 and 1930.
- Nigel Adkins has won three of his past four away league matches against Nottingham Forest (L1), winning with three different teams (Southampton, Reading and Hull) against three different managers (Steve Cotterill, Billy Davies and Aitor Karanka).
- Martin O'Neill has won his past four league matches against Hull - in six previous league meetings, he has seen his sides keep five clean sheets.
- Hull striker Jarrod Bowen has scored 18 goals in the Championship this season, and could become the first player to net 20+ goals in a single league campaign for the club since Abel Hernández in 2015-16 (21).