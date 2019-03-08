Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Lewis Grabban has missed the past two games for Forest with his Achilles problem

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is unlikely to selected for Saturday's game despite responding well to treatment on his Achilles.

Manager Martin O'Neill said the striker had another injection on the tendon and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Hull City are likely to have defenders Jordy de Wijs and ex-Forest defender Eric Lichaj available, despite being withdrawn in the Birmingham game.

Midfielder Daniel Batty is out with a back injury.

Match facts