Championship
Derby15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence has not played since Derby's draw at Ipswich on 13 February
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

Derby County could welcome back forward Tom Lawrence, who has missed the Rams' past five matches with an ankle injury.

But boss Frank Lampard, whose side will move into the play-off places if they better Bristol City's result against Leeds, is still without Mason Mount (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (foot).

Sheffield Wednesday may be without striker Fernando Forestieri, who went off at half-time against city rivals Sheffield United on Monday.

Forward Sam Winnall could be recalled.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in 10 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W7 D3 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in April 2006.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just four of their past 31 league matches against Derby (D10 L17).
  • Derby have lost just one of their previous eight Championship home games (W4 D3), losing against Millwall in February.
  • Steve Bruce has won five of his seven away matches against Derby in all competitions (L2).
  • Steve Bruce has picked up 13 points from seven Championship games as Sheffield Wednesday boss, as many as previous permanent manager Jos Luhukay recorded in his last 14 games.
  • Derby teenager Jayden Bogle has provided an assist for three of the Rams' last four goals in the Championship, including for Scott Malone's winner last time out against Wigan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

