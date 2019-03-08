Championship
Blackburn12:00Preston
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

Tom Clarke
Tom Clarke's Preston are 12th in the Championship, six points off the play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

Derrick Williams is back for Blackburn Rovers after missing the previous two matches through suspension.

But fellow defender Darragh Lenihan remains sidelined, as are midfielders Harry Chapman and Jacob Davenport.

Preston North End, on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship, could welcome Tom Clarke back after he missed the draw against Bristol City.

Ben Pearson serves the second game of a two-match ban, while Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are unlikely to return.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers are winless in four league matches against Preston North End (W0 D1 L3) since winning 2-1 in November 2015.
  • Preston have not completed a league double over Blackburn since the 1978-79 season.
  • Blackburn have not won in their previous six games in the Championship (D1 L5). Only 24th-placed Ipswich are currently on a longer run without a win (eight games).
  • Preston manager Alex Neil has a 100% win record against Blackburn in the Championship, winning all three matches he has managed against them.
  • Blackburn have scored 21 goals from set-pieces in the Championship this season - only Aston Villa have profited from more (26 set-piece goals).
  • Paul Gallagher has been directly involved in five of Preston's past seven goals in the Championship (one goal and four assists), while providing the assist for each of the previous three.

Saturday 9th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
