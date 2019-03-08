Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Derrick Williams is back for Blackburn Rovers after missing the previous two matches through suspension.
But fellow defender Darragh Lenihan remains sidelined, as are midfielders Harry Chapman and Jacob Davenport.
Preston North End, on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship, could welcome Tom Clarke back after he missed the draw against Bristol City.
Ben Pearson serves the second game of a two-match ban, while Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are unlikely to return.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers are winless in four league matches against Preston North End (W0 D1 L3) since winning 2-1 in November 2015.
- Preston have not completed a league double over Blackburn since the 1978-79 season.
- Blackburn have not won in their previous six games in the Championship (D1 L5). Only 24th-placed Ipswich are currently on a longer run without a win (eight games).
- Preston manager Alex Neil has a 100% win record against Blackburn in the Championship, winning all three matches he has managed against them.
- Blackburn have scored 21 goals from set-pieces in the Championship this season - only Aston Villa have profited from more (26 set-piece goals).
- Paul Gallagher has been directly involved in five of Preston's past seven goals in the Championship (one goal and four assists), while providing the assist for each of the previous three.