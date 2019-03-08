Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

Tom Clarke's Preston are 12th in the Championship, six points off the play-off places

Derrick Williams is back for Blackburn Rovers after missing the previous two matches through suspension.

But fellow defender Darragh Lenihan remains sidelined, as are midfielders Harry Chapman and Jacob Davenport.

Preston North End, on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship, could welcome Tom Clarke back after he missed the draw against Bristol City.

Ben Pearson serves the second game of a two-match ban, while Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are unlikely to return.

Match facts