Middlesbrough15:00Brentford
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Brentford

George Friend
George Friend has not featured for Middlesbrough since 17 February
Defender George Friend may be back for Middlesbrough, having returned to light training after a hamstring injury.

But centre-half Aden Flint (also hamstring) is likely to remain out after missing the past three games.

Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in training after a hamstring injury as the Bees aim to end a three-game losing streak away from home.

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels (calf) could be back on the bench, but left-back Rico Henry (foot) is not yet fit to return.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in 12 matches against Brentford in all competitions (W10 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in the FA Cup in January 1964.
  • Brentford are winless in seven away visits to Middlesbrough (D1 L6) in all competitions, last winning there in March 1938.
  • Tony Pulis has not faced Brentford at home in a league match since December 1997, when he was Gillingham manager in a 3-1 victory in a third-tier match.
  • Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in each of their past three Championship games (W2 D1) - their longest such run since August 2018 (five in a row).
  • Brentford have only won once away from home in the Championship this season (D7 L8) - only Rotherham have won fewer on the road (zero).
  • Said Benrahma has been directly involved in 13 league goals for Brentford in 2019 (seven goals, six assists) - the most of any Championship player.

Saturday 9th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
