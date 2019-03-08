Middlesbrough v Brentford

George Friend has not featured for Middlesbrough since 17 February

Defender George Friend may be back for Middlesbrough, having returned to light training after a hamstring injury.

But centre-half Aden Flint (also hamstring) is likely to remain out after missing the past three games.

Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in training after a hamstring injury as the Bees aim to end a three-game losing streak away from home.

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels (calf) could be back on the bench, but left-back Rico Henry (foot) is not yet fit to return.

