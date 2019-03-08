Middlesbrough v Brentford
Defender George Friend may be back for Middlesbrough, having returned to light training after a hamstring injury.
But centre-half Aden Flint (also hamstring) is likely to remain out after missing the past three games.
Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in training after a hamstring injury as the Bees aim to end a three-game losing streak away from home.
Goalkeeper Luke Daniels (calf) could be back on the bench, but left-back Rico Henry (foot) is not yet fit to return.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in 12 matches against Brentford in all competitions (W10 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in the FA Cup in January 1964.
- Brentford are winless in seven away visits to Middlesbrough (D1 L6) in all competitions, last winning there in March 1938.
- Tony Pulis has not faced Brentford at home in a league match since December 1997, when he was Gillingham manager in a 3-1 victory in a third-tier match.
- Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in each of their past three Championship games (W2 D1) - their longest such run since August 2018 (five in a row).
- Brentford have only won once away from home in the Championship this season (D7 L8) - only Rotherham have won fewer on the road (zero).
- Said Benrahma has been directly involved in 13 league goals for Brentford in 2019 (seven goals, six assists) - the most of any Championship player.