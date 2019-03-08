Bristol City v Leeds United
With Frank Fielding and Niki Maenpaa injured, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson will pick either Stefan Marinovic or Max O'Leary to play in goal.
Antoine Semenyo is likely to keep his place in the squad after impressing off the bench against Preston.
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has said he will name an unchanged team.
The Whites, who beat West Bromwich last Friday, also have 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke fit again and he is set to play an under-23s game next week.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won just of their 13 Championship meetings against Leeds since 2010-11 (D2 L10), a 1-0 victory in September 2016.
- Leeds have won four of their past six league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City (D1 L1).
- Since August 2010, Bristol City have lost more league matches against Leeds than any other opponent (10).
- Leeds have dropped fewer points from winning positions than any other team in the Championship this season (three), while they have won the most points from trailing positions when playing away from home (13).
- Since the start of last season, Famara Diedhiou has scored 24 goals in the Championship - no other current Bristol City player has reached double figures for goals in this period.
- Mateusz Klich has scored more away league goals than any other Leeds player this season, with six of his seven strikes in 2018-19 coming on the road.