West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town

Albion top scorer Jay Rodriguez netted the ninth of his 17 Championship goals this season in the 2-1 win over Ipswich at Portman Road in November

West Bromwich Albion could have winger Matt Phillips back in contention for the visit of bottom club Ipswich Town.

After being out for seven weeks with an ankle injury, Phillips returned but then missed last Friday's 4-0 thumping at Leeds with a separate concern.

Ipswich, who are 12 points from safety, have doubts over the fitness of former Aston Villa defender James Collins.

The centre-back returned in last Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Reading but went off with a hamstring problem.

Collins will be assessed along with Ellis Harrison (hamstring) and Trevoh Chalobah, who has a muscle strain, while defender Jonas Knudsen is available again after suspension.

Ipswich had drawn three games in a row prior to the Reading setback, but they have still won just twice since Paul Lambert was appointed and are five points adrift at the bottom with 11 games left to play.

Successive losses to Leeds and Sheffield United have hurt Albion's title chances and left Darren Moore's men seven points off an automatic promotion place.

