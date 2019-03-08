Reading v Wigan Athletic

Nick Powell has scored four goals in the Championship this season - but has not found the net since September

Forward Nelson Oliveira, who injured his hamstring against Ipswich last weekend, is one of a number of Reading players set to miss the visit of Wigan.

Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez (ankle) and Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) are both doubtful, and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is unlikely to be back.

Danny Fox will be missing for Wigan because of a knee injury, so Kal Naismith may be recalled.

Forward Nick Powell could also start after recovering from illness.

Match facts