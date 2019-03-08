Championship
Reading15:00Wigan
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Wigan Athletic

Nick Powell
Nick Powell has scored four goals in the Championship this season - but has not found the net since September
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

Forward Nelson Oliveira, who injured his hamstring against Ipswich last weekend, is one of a number of Reading players set to miss the visit of Wigan.

Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez (ankle) and Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) are both doubtful, and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is unlikely to be back.

Danny Fox will be missing for Wigan because of a knee injury, so Kal Naismith may be recalled.

Forward Nick Powell could also start after recovering from illness.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in three league meetings against Wigan (W2 D1 L0), keeping three clean sheets.
  • Wigan have won three of their past four league visits to Reading (L1).
  • Reading won their last game against Ipswich, but the Royals have not won successive Championship games since December 2017.
  • Wigan are winless in their previous 15 Championship away games since beating Stoke 3-0 in August (D3 L12).
  • Paul Cook will be the seventh different Wigan boss to manage the Latics in their past seven away league games against Reading. The seven are Paul Jewell, Chris Hutchings, Roberto Martinez, Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay, Graham Barrow and Cook.
  • Reading's Nelson Oliveira has scored three of Reading's past six Championship goals, netting in the Royals' most recent victory over Ipswich.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC