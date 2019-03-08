Championship
QPR15:00Stoke
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City

Matt Smith
Matt Smith picked up the ankle injury in training
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

QPR striker Matt Smith could miss Saturday's game with an ankle problem he picked up in training this week.

The game comes too soon for defender Angel Rangel despite the Spaniard's return to full training.

Last weekend's goalscoring hero Peter Etebo is a doubt for Stoke after a groin injury forced him off early in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder is one of several otherwise unnamed Potters players to be carrying knocks.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between QPR and Stoke at Loftus Road since September 2014, when the sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.
  • Stoke are unbeaten in five league meetings with QPR (W3 D2 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in May 2012.
  • QPR have taken just three points from 27 in the Championship (W1 L8), although that single win did come in their most recent home game (1-0 v Leeds).
  • Stoke are winless in 20 league visits to London (W0 D7 L13) since a 2-1 victory at Spurs in November 2014.
  • QPR midfielder Luke Freeman has netted seven league goals this season, already his joint-most in a single campaign in the Football League (also seven in 2014-15 for Bristol City and in 2011-12 for Stevenage).
  • Eighteen of Stoke's past 19 goals in the Championship have been scored from open play, with their only set-piece goal in this run coming via a penalty (against Aston Villa in December 2018).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
