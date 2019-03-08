Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City

Matt Smith picked up the ankle injury in training

QPR striker Matt Smith could miss Saturday's game with an ankle problem he picked up in training this week.

The game comes too soon for defender Angel Rangel despite the Spaniard's return to full training.

Last weekend's goalscoring hero Peter Etebo is a doubt for Stoke after a groin injury forced him off early in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder is one of several otherwise unnamed Potters players to be carrying knocks.

Match facts