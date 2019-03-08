Sheffield United v Rotherham United

George Baldock last featured for Sheffield United in the win over Middlesbrough on 13 February

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a full-strength squad at his disposal, with defender George Baldock fit again after a calf injury.

David McGoldrick and Martin Cranie could both come in for the Blades, who would go second - at least temporarily - with victory against Rotherham.

Millers boss Paul Warne has minor concerns over Jon Taylor and Michael Ihiekwe, who are carrying knocks.

Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) are still out.

Match facts