Colchester United v Newport County (Sat)

Colchester United hope to have top scorer Sammie Szmodics available for their home League Two game against Newport.

Szmodics missed the defeat at Swindon with a chest infection but has trained this week and will be assessed before kick-off.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn has a couple of injury concerns

Defender Fraser Franks (illness) and Andrew Crofts (hamstring) remain sidelined.

The Exiles are 12th - five points from the play-off positions while Colchester are eighth.