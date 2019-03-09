Dundee v Heart of Midlothian
-
Line-ups
Dundee
- 31Dieng
- 29Horsfield
- 15McGowan
- 6O'Dea
- 3Ralph
- 17Dales
- 4Woods
- 16Robson
- 10Wright
- 20Miller
- 23Curran
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 5Kusunga
- 7O'Sullivan
- 12Parish
- 18McGowan
- 27Curran
- 28Hadenius
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 26Godinho
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 38Morrison
- 9Clare
- 17Garuccio
- 5Haring
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 19Ikpeazu
- 32Vanecek
Substitutes
- 7Bozanic
- 8Lee
- 13Doyle
- 15Wighton
- 23Mulraney
- 28Dikamona
- 51Hickey
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Dundee beat Hearts 2-1 in January and are aiming to win back-to-back top-flight meetings with them for the first time since November 2012 under Barry Smith.
- Under Craig Levein, Hearts have only lost one of their nine top-flight away games against Dundee (W4 D4), a 2-1 defeat in September 2017.
- Dundee have won a league-low seven points in their 14 home Scottish Premiership games this season (W1 D4 L9).
- Hearts are winless in four league games (D2 L2) and are hoping to avoid losing back-to-back such matches for the first time since December.
- Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals, scoring one and assisting three.