Celtic v Aberdeen
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online
Line-ups
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 2Toljan
- 20Boyata
- 35Ajer
- 63Tierney
- 6Bitton
- 8Brown
- 49Forrest
- 52Henderson
- 11Sinclair
- 25Burke
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 15Hayes
- 22Edouard
- 23Lustig
- 24de Vries
- 30Weah
- 73Johnston
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 21Ball
- 4Considine
- 5McKenna
- 29Lowe
- 7Stewart
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 27McLennan
- 16Cosgrove
- 9Wilson
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 14Halford
- 17May
- 18Devlin
- 24Campbell
- 30Craddock
- 33Ross
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- None of the past 25 league meetings between Celtic and Aberdeen have finished level, with Celtic winning 21 and losing four of these games since a 1-1 draw in March 2012 under current manager Neil Lennon during his first spell in charge.
- Aberdeen have lost 26 of their past 27 league visits to Celtic Park, with the only exception being a 1-0 victory in May 2018.
- Celtic have won all eight of their league games in 2019, scoring 20 goals whilst conceding just two in this time.
- Aberdeen lost 0-2 to Hamilton in their past league game and are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since February 2018 - when their two defeats came first to Neil Lennon's Hibernian side and then to Celtic themselves, who Lennon now manages.
- Celtic have had more different goalscorers (excluding own goals) than any other side in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership (16).