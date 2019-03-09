Livingston v St Johnstone
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 5Brown
- 33Lawson
- 7Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 8Pittman
- 10Sibbald
- 19Erskine
Substitutes
- 6Byrne
- 9Hardie
- 14Odoffin
- 15Lawless
- 21Stewart
- 22Tiffoney
- 23De Vita
St Johnstone
- 12Bell
- 19Foster
- 15Kerr
- 5Shaughnessy
- 3Tanser
- 27Goss
- 8Davidson
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11Swanson
- 33Kennedy
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 4Alston
- 17O'Halloran
- 23Gordon
- 26Craig
- 28Callachan
- 32Watt
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Livingston have lost each of their past three Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone without scoring a goal in any of them, including both this season.
- Only against St Mirren (four) are St Johnstone currently on a longer top-flight winning run than they are against Livingston (three).
- Livi have lost six of their past eight league games (W1 D1), as many as their opening 20 such matches of the season beforehand (W8 D6 L6).
- St Johnstone have gone seven league games without a win (D1 L6), the longest ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership.
- Chris Kane has been directly involved in three of St Johnstone's past four league goals (one goal, two assists), scoring their only goal versus Hibernian in their last such match.