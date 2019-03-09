Motherwell v Hamilton Academical
- Motherwell have lost two of their past three home league games against Hamilton (W1), as many as their previous 10 combined since 2008-09 beforehand (W6 D2 L2).
- Hamilton have won three of their past five league meetings with Motherwell (L2), although they have lost two of the past three (W1).
- Motherwell have won each of their past three home league games, last winning four in a row in March 2014 under manager Stuart McCall.
- Hamilton picked up as many points in February (seven - W2 D1 L2) as they did in their previous 13 league games beforehand (W2 D1 L10).
- January signing George Oakley has scored three of Hamilton's five league goals since his debut in February.