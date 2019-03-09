Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hamilton
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

  • Motherwell have lost two of their past three home league games against Hamilton (W1), as many as their previous 10 combined since 2008-09 beforehand (W6 D2 L2).
  • Hamilton have won three of their past five league meetings with Motherwell (L2), although they have lost two of the past three (W1).
  • Motherwell have won each of their past three home league games, last winning four in a row in March 2014 under manager Stuart McCall.
  • Hamilton picked up as many points in February (seven - W2 D1 L2) as they did in their previous 13 league games beforehand (W2 D1 L10).
  • January signing George Oakley has scored three of Hamilton's five league goals since his debut in February.

Saturday 9th March 2019

  • CelticCeltic15:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • DundeeDundee15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
  • LivingstonLivingston15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian29119943321142
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell28114133039-937
9Livingston2897122829-134
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
