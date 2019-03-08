Leicester City v Fulham

Jamie Vardy is fit to face Fulham and is chasing his 100th Leicester goal

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is fit despite needing stitches in his tongue after a clash of heads in the loss at Watford.

Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey remain sidelined with respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

Fulham have no fresh injury problems. Forward Andre Schurrle is still out with a virus, although the German could be ready to return next week.

Alfie Mawson is recovering from knee surgery and hopes to be back playing before the end of the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: There's a reason these clubs have changed managers. Leicester and Fulham have had the worst form in the Premier League over the past 10 games, Fulham losing eight of their last nine.

Brendan Rodgers and Scott Parker, who know each other well from their time at Chelsea, both lost their respective first games in charge last weekend.

One big plus for Rodgers is that Jamie Vardy appears to be back in form with three goals in his last four games. Vardy's next for the club will be his 100th in Leicester colours.

The last man to achieve that milestone was…Gary Lineker.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "All games are very difficult to forecast. People will look at chunks of five games and think 'Right, you can get points here' but you never know what the other team is going to bring to the game.

"Scott [Parker] has come in and Fulham had a good performance last week, so he will want to continue with that this weekend."

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker on avoiding relegation: "It is not mission impossible because there are games to play and points to be had.

"I would be sitting here lying if I said it was an easy task ahead of us. That is obviously not the case but while there is realism we'll give it all we have got."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brendan Rodgers lost his first game as Leicester manager, at Watford last weekend, but this is a good opportunity for him to get up and running.

In the defeat by Chelsea, Fulham got a lift from Scott Parker taking charge of his first game, but it boiled down to the quality of the players - and they lost because they just were not good enough.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester haven't won any of the five Premier League meetings, scoring just once in those games (D3, L2).

Four of the past five encounters have been in cup competitions, with the teams also drawing 1-1 in the Premier League in December.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost four of their last five Premier League matches, winning the other.

Their form over the past 10 games would put them in the bottom three in the Premier League (W2, D1, L7).

The Foxes have have lost three Premier League matches to goals in the 90th minute or later this season, more than any other side.

They've also conceded five goals inside the opening five minutes of league matches this season, the joint-highest total in the division.

Brendan Rodgers has won all six of his Premier League meetings with Fulham.

Leicester's last three permanent managers - Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel - all won their opening Premier League home fixture as manager.

Jamie Vardy has 99 goals in all competitions for Leicester. He could become the seventh player to score 100 for the club, and the first since Gary Lineker.

Fulham