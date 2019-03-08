Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli hopes to be available after a seven-week lay-off for Mauricio Pochettino's return to St Mary's

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have decided not to risk top scorer Danny Ings, who will instead be given until their following game in three weeks to build up his fitness after a hamstring injury.

Mario Lemina is nearing a return after abdominal surgery.

Tottenham's Dele Alli could be involved for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain seven weeks ago.

Harry Winks is a doubt with a recurring groin problem, while Eric Dier returned from tonsillitis to play on Tuesday.

Kieran Trippier missed that Champions League win in Dortmund because of a muscle strain and his fitness will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Southampton are still far from clear of danger in the Premier League, but Ralph Hasenhüttl's points tally from his 14 games in charge is double that of Mark Hughes in the first 14 games of the season: 18 compared to nine.

That suggests the Austrian has been effective fighting fires at St Mary's. However, the bigger question remains: what has gone wrong since they were a top-half team four seasons running?

Mauricio Pochettino may have a view on that but will keep it to himself - especially as he'll be watching the game with the Southampton board of directors because of a touchline ban.

He'll probably enjoy the view. Tottenham's comprehensive two-legged victory over Dortmund was extremely impressive, and they seem unlikely to lose at Southampton for the first time since 2005.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl: "The way we are playing is one thing, taking points is another. It is important that we also believe in our strengths and we showed against Manchester United we have them.

"We can score against such teams and we can be a nasty opponent also, because if you work good against the ball then it is not so easy to score against us."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I love Southampton. The time I spent there was a great experience, I enjoyed it a lot.

"I cried a lot when I left. My family, too. It was one of the most important periods of my life with my family, that I enjoyed the most, which is why it was so tough.

"You change in your life; you need to move. But I still love Southampton - of course I want to beat them on Saturday but I wish them the best."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have only won one of their past six games and I can't see them ending that run this weekend.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in their six home league games against Spurs since returning to the Premier League in 2012 (D2, L4).

Tottenham have lost just one of the last 13 Premier League meetings, at White Hart Lane in May 2016, and scored in every fixture (W10, D2).

Southampton

Their three home wins in seven games under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is as many as they managed in their previous 24 attempts at St Mary's before his arrival.

Saints have lost three of their past four league matches, with their only victory in six coming at home to Fulham.

They could win consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since December 2016.

Southampton have dropped 20 points from winning positions this season, the worst record in the division.

Their only league victory in the last 34 matches against established top-six teams came against Arsenal at St Mary's in December.

James Ward-Prowse's five Premier League goals this season have all come in his last eight appearances.

