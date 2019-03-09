Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Anderson
  • 43Saunders
  • 3Penrice
  • 31McMillan
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 7Spittal
  • 32Cardle
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Mansell
  • 99Roy

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 49Seaman
  • 55Connolly
  • 30Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 18Butcher
  • 47Harkes
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 9Sow

Substitutes

  • 3Booth
  • 8Fyvie
  • 12Stanton
  • 14Safranko
  • 25Smith
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2778122937-829
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport