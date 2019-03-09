Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 23Shields
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Hamilton
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Aitchison
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 28Craigen
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 8Beadling
  • 17Thomson
  • 35Blair
  • 12Anderson
  • 10Longridge

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 5Durnan
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 19Vincent
  • 20Gill
  • 26Todd
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2778122937-829
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport