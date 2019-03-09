Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 23Shields
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 19Zanatta
- 9Hamilton
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 12Aitchison
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 28Craigen
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 8Beadling
- 17Thomson
- 35Blair
- 12Anderson
- 10Longridge
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 15Hippolyte
- 19Vincent
- 20Gill
- 26Todd
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match report to follow.