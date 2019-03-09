Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 21Wilson
  • 9Aird
  • 8Jacobs
  • 6Doyle
  • 7Stirling
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12McGrath
  • 17Murray
  • 20Leighfield
  • 29Williams
  • 30Maguire

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 6McCart
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 24Trafford
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 21Mackay
  • 47Gamble
  • 48Russell
Referee:
David Munro

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2778122937-829
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
