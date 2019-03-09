Queen of the South v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 21Wilson
- 9Aird
- 8Jacobs
- 6Doyle
- 7Stirling
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12McGrath
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
- 29Williams
- 30Maguire
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 10Doran Cogan
- 24Trafford
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 19White
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 8McCauley
- 9Austin
- 21Mackay
- 47Gamble
- 48Russell
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match report to follow.