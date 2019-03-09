Scottish Championship
Ross County15:00Morton
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 44Grivosti
  • 28van der Weg
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Lindsay
  • 16Spence
  • 7Gardyne
  • 10McManus
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 12Boyle
  • 18Semple
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 26Cowie
  • 31Armstrong
  • 43Wallace

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 2Kilday
  • 5Waddell
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Millar
  • 10Thomson
  • 12Tidser
  • 20Kiltie
  • 32Lyon
  • 14Tumilty

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Telfer
  • 8McAlister
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 18Oliver
  • 44Dallas
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2778122937-829
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport