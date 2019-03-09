Montrose v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|27
|18
|6
|3
|55
|26
|29
|60
|2
|Forfar
|27
|14
|4
|9
|40
|38
|2
|46
|3
|Raith Rovers
|27
|12
|9
|6
|58
|36
|22
|45
|4
|East Fife
|26
|12
|4
|10
|40
|39
|1
|40
|5
|Montrose
|27
|10
|5
|12
|35
|42
|-7
|35
|6
|Airdrieonians
|27
|10
|4
|13
|36
|36
|0
|34
|7
|Dumbarton
|27
|8
|7
|12
|44
|47
|-3
|31
|8
|Stranraer
|26
|7
|8
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|29
|9
|Brechin
|26
|7
|6
|13
|31
|43
|-12
|27
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|26
|7
|3
|16
|26
|50
|-24
|24