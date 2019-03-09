Scottish League One
Brechin15:00Forfar
Venue: Glebe Park, Scotland

Brechin City v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22Thomson
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 7Orsi
  • 9Jackson
  • 21Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 3Burns
  • 4McGeever
  • 6Spark
  • 12Lynas
  • 23Jamieson
  • 24Bowman
  • 27Miller

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 11Spencer
  • 10Easton
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Scott
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath27186355262960
2Forfar2714494038246
3Raith Rovers27129658362245
4East Fife26124104039140
5Montrose27105123542-735
6Airdrieonians27104133636034
7Dumbarton2787124447-331
8Stranraer2678113240-829
9Brechin2676133143-1227
10Stenhousemuir2673162650-2424
