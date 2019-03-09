Brechin City v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 2McLean
- 17Toshney
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 22Thomson
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 7Orsi
- 9Jackson
- 21Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 3Burns
- 4McGeever
- 6Spark
- 12Lynas
- 23Jamieson
- 24Bowman
- 27Miller
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 6Irvine
- 11Spencer
- 10Easton
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Reilly
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Scott
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland