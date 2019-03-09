Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 8Brown
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 29Sutherland
  • 99Lyle
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Henderson

Annan Athletic

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 10Muir
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Sonkur
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Duncan Williams

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead27203452193363
2Edinburgh City27184548183058
3Clyde26164640251552
4Annan Athletic27145848301847
5Stirling27114123736137
6Elgin26113124350-736
7Cowdenbeath2785143336-329
8Queen's Park2678113135-429
9Berwick2643192366-4315
10Albion2725202161-4011
View full Scottish League Two table

