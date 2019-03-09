Berwick Rangers v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 12Cook
- 16Brydon
- 5Wilson
- 15McIlduff
- 21Brown
- 11Murphy
- 14Barr
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
- 9Healy
Substitutes
- 2Forbes
- 4O'Kane
- 6Hume
- 10Aloulou
- 17Rose
- 20Carlin
- 22Blues
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Deas
- 5Todd
- 3Bollan
- 8Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 10Fraser
- 11Swann
- 7Cox
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Muirhead
- 14Sheerin
- 15Allan
- 16Sneddon
- 17Lennox
- 18Connelly
- 19Fotheringham
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross