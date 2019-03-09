Scottish League Two
Berwick15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Shielfield Park, England

Berwick Rangers v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 12Cook
  • 16Brydon
  • 5Wilson
  • 15McIlduff
  • 21Brown
  • 11Murphy
  • 14Barr
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson
  • 9Healy

Substitutes

  • 2Forbes
  • 4O'Kane
  • 6Hume
  • 10Aloulou
  • 17Rose
  • 20Carlin
  • 22Blues

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Deas
  • 5Todd
  • 3Bollan
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Fraser
  • 11Swann
  • 7Cox
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Muirhead
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Allan
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Gavin Ross

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead27203452193363
2Edinburgh City27184548183058
3Clyde26164640251552
4Annan Athletic27145848301847
5Stirling27114123736137
6Elgin26113124350-736
7Cowdenbeath2785143336-329
8Queen's Park2678113135-429
9Berwick2643192366-4315
10Albion2725202161-4011
