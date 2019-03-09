Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Queen's Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead27203452193363
2Edinburgh City27184548183058
3Clyde26164640251552
4Annan Athletic27145848301847
5Stirling27114123736137
6Elgin26113124350-736
7Cowdenbeath2785143336-329
8Queen's Park2678113135-429
9Berwick2643192366-4315
10Albion2725202161-4011
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories