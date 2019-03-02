World Cup dream hard to shift for Scotland's Nicola Docherty

Nicola Docherty (far right) won her 15th Scotland cap against Canada

Nicola Docherty admits "it's hard not to think about" staking her claim for a World Cup place during Scotland's pre-tournament matches.

The Glasgow City defender, 26, featured for the full 90 minutes as Shelley Kerr's side lost 1-0 in their Algarve Cup opener against Canada.

Docherty returned to the Scotland fold last month after almost two years.

"Everyone wants to be at the World Cup but it's a very competitive environment," said Docherty.

"It will be tough. Of course it's hard not to think about. It's been a few years since I've been in the Scotland team, I'm delighted to be here."

Docherty, who has 15 caps, was singled out by head coach Kerr for her performance against Canada - the world's fifth highest ranked team.

"What better way to prepare for the World Cup than come to the Algarve and compete with one of the best teams in the world, and it was great to get 90 minutes," Docherty told BBC Scotland.

"Obviously, back at home you just take one game at a time and you've just got to keep playing well for your club and hopefully that will get you to the World Cup.

"It's just good to be away with the squad. There's a lot of players all over the pitch that deserve to be there as well so you just need to keep going."

Iceland are next up for the Scots in Monday's, with a placing match to follow, while their World Cup opener against England on 9 June in Nice, France.

"It's simple really, we're just going to win the game," added Docherty.

"We played them in La Manga too [and lost 2-1 in January], they were well set up and organised and we just need to try and break down the lines and hopefully get a result this time."