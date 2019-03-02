SheBelieves Cup: USA play England with names of inspirational women on their shirts

Midfielder Carli Lloyd chose activist Malala Yousafzai for the back of her shirt

It's doubtful that Mother Teresa, singer Cardi B or civil rights activist Audre Lorde ever imagined that one day their names would appear on the back of a football shirt - but they didn't reckon on the SheBelieves Cup.

Each player in the USA women's team has the name of a woman who has inspired them on their shirt for the game with England on Saturday night.

Some US legends such as Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach made the cut, alongside some more unusual choices too...

