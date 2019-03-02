Scottish League One: Forfar up to second as Arbroath lose

Dale Hilson scored one of Forfar's goals against East Fife

Scottish League One leaders Arbroath sustained a rare defeat and finished with 10 men against Dumbarton.

Ross Forbes netted a first-half penalty and Dom Thomas struck after the break before Michael McKenna received a second booking late on.

Raith Rovers, who had been second, could not take full advantage, drawing with Stranraer and slipping to third.

Forfar Athletic beat East Fife 3-0 to move second, Airdrie beat Montrose and Stenhousemuir drew with Brechin City.

The turning point at Dumbarton came when Ryan McCord fouled Forbes and the former Motherwell player was successful from 12 yards.

Another ex-Fir Park player, Thomas, netted seven minutes into the second half to make Arbroath's task even harder and their miserable day was compounded by McKenna's dismissal.

Forfar scored three first-half goals - Dale Hilson, Dylan Easton and John Baird all on target - to go above Raith and move to within 16 points of the summit.

It could have been worse for Rovers, however, with Kyle Turner and Joao Pereira Vitoria putting Stranraer 2-0 up by the 22nd minute at Stair Park. Craig McGuffie fired Raith's first shortly after the break and Kevin Nisbet's penalty after Adam Cummins' handball soon levelled matters.

Airdrieonians moved to within a point of Montrose after beating the fifth-placed side, Darryl Duffy's strike proving to be the only goal.

The bottom two sides remain separated by two points after they drew at Ochilview. Hosts Stenny were a goal and a man down by the half-hour mark after Kalvin Orsi's opener and Russell Dingwall's red card. Alan Cook drew the 10 men level but they finished the match with nine after Conner Duthie received a second yellow card.