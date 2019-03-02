Rangers: Club urge fans to act "in correct manner" at Pittodrie

Rangers fans will travel to Pittodrie on Sunday for the Scottish Cup

Rangers have urged their fans to act in "the correct manner" ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup tie with Aberdeen.

Manager Steven Gerrard repeated a plea last Sunday for a section of supporters to stop singing an offensive chant about Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke.

Chairman Dave King apologised to Clarke after he spoke out about sectarian abuse aimed at him at Ibrox last month.

"Let's not give anyone a chance to criticise this great club, your club," said the statement.

"The majority of our supporters recognise that they are the club's ambassadors and that unacceptable behaviour has no place in our ranks.

"Let's go to Aberdeen determined to make sure that triumphs, like that wonderful 5-0 Scottish Cup replay win against Kilmarnock last week, are not downplayed because of negative headlines generated by unacceptable chants and songs.

"If this continues, those fans who indulge will succeed only in damaging their own club. Support the team, be louder than our opponents and drive our players forward but let's do so in the correct manner."

Clarke described the abuse at Ibrox as from the "dark ages", while Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd was also the subject of sectarian abuse during his side's Premiership defeat by Celtic last Sunday at Rugby Park.

On Thursday, Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said sectarianism in Scottish football is on the rise.