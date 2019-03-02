Welsh Cup quarter final round-up

Caernarfon Town 1-2 Connah's Quay Nomads: Connah's Quay were the first side to book a semi final berth with a hard-fought away victory at the Oval. Rob Hughes' stunning strike put the visitors ahead, but John Danby's powerful header saw the sides level at the interval. However, Michael Wilde bundled home on 63 minutes.

Bala 0-1 [AET] Cardiff Met: The Archers booked a semi-final spot despite being pushed all the way by a tough Bala. Eliot Evans got the all important breakthrough, heading home after Matt Neale's cross in the first period of extra time. Bala thought they had won out in normal time, but they struck the crossbar with virtually the last kick of regulation time.

Llandudno 1-8 The New Saints: The league leaders romped to a huge away win. Greg Draper opened the scoring before adding his second and a long range striker from Jon Routledge esentially secured the win before half time. However, a second half goal blitz followed with Draper completing his hat-trick after George Harry pulled one back. Adrian Cieslewicz added a fifth before Draper scored his fourth and New Saints' sixth. Draper then added his fifth goal to make it 7-1 before Danny Redmond added the eighth.

Barry Town v Cambrian and Clydach: Preview