Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine draw Crues in last four as Point get Ballinamallard

Jordan Owens was on target as Crusaders beat Ballymena to reach the last four
Jordan Owens was on target as Crusaders beat Ballymena to reach the last four

Holders Coleraine will play Irish Premiership champions Crusaders in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

Warrenpoint Town have been drawn against Ballinamallard United in the other last-four tie.

The Crues went through to the semis with an impressive 3-0 victory over Ballymena United, while the Bannsiders beat Larne 5-3 on Friday.

Point won 3-1 at home to Larne Tech Old Boys and the Mallards defeated Dungannon Swifts 3-2 on penalties.

The ties will be played on Saturday 30 March, with the venues to be decided.

Tennent's Irish Cup semi-final draw
CrusadersvColeraine
Warrenpoint TownvBallinamallard United

