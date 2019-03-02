Celtic: Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Scottish Cup tie

The glass bottle which landed just yards away from Scott Sinclair in the second half

A glass bottle was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair during his side's Scottish Cup victory over Hibernian.

The incident took place during the second half as Sinclair prepared to take a corner kick.

The bottle landed just yards away from the Englishman before referee Willie Collum retrieved the object.

Celtic went on to win the game 2-0 with goals from James Forrest and Scott Brown.

More to follow.