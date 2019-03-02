Celtic: Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Scottish Cup tie
A glass bottle was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair during his side's Scottish Cup victory over Hibernian.
The incident took place during the second half as Sinclair prepared to take a corner kick.
The bottle landed just yards away from the Englishman before referee Willie Collum retrieved the object.
Celtic went on to win the game 2-0 with goals from James Forrest and Scott Brown.
More to follow.